Dr. Gary Snider, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Snider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Snider works at Plastic Surgery of Denver in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary R. Snider, MD
    1830 N Franklin St Ste 470, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 860-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Poland Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I had such a great experience with Dr. Snider. I liked him from my very consultation. He is very honest about what to expect and answers any questions you may have. I had a breast augmentation and lift and I love my results and would definitely recommend him to anyone!
    Katie — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Snider, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972580199
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash University
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Snider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snider works at Plastic Surgery of Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Snider’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

