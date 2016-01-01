Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaughter Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD is a dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Slaughter Jr completed a residency at University MI. He currently practices at Charlotte Dermatology and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Slaughter Jr is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Charlotte Dermatology PA2630 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 825-6894
Myrtle Beach Office8208 Devon Ct Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 839-2460
Matthews Office1238 Mann Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 847-2215
University Office8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 364-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gary Slaughter Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770522328
Education & Certifications
- University MI
- University AL
- Meharry Medical College
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaughter Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaughter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaughter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaughter Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slaughter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaughter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaughter Jr.
