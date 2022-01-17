Dr. Gary Sladek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sladek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sladek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Sladek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gary D Sladek MD2501 N Orange Ave Ste 538, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-8696
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Sladek, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1225013717
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sladek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sladek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sladek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sladek has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sladek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sladek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sladek.
