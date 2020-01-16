Overview

Dr. Gary Sirken, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Sirken works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

