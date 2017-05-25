Overview

Dr. Gary Sinensky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coaldale, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Sinensky works at St. Luke's Neurology Associates in Coaldale, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.