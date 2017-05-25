Dr. Gary Sinensky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sinensky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Sinensky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coaldale, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Locations
1
St. Luke's Hospital Miners Campus360 W Ruddle St, Coaldale, PA 18218 Directions (484) 526-6545
2
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gary Sinensky has been a God sent to me...know one else seemed to know what my hemorrhage and bowel problem was coming from...Dr. Sinensky did a complete colonoscopy and testing found ulceratived colitis ....been on meds for 5 weeks and already have no great pain and normal bowl movements and no bleeding...I'd highly recommend Dr. Sinensky....First went to him about 6 weeks ago and already see improvement.....
About Dr. Gary Sinensky, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1376585067
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinensky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinensky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinensky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sinensky has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinensky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinensky speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinensky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinensky.
