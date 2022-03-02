See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Gary Simpson, DO

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (88)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Simpson, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Simpson works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Front Range Orthopedics
    4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Fracture
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 02, 2022
    From making my appointment with Dr. Simpson all the way through my ankle injections, everybody, I mean everybody is awesome. Valerie made me feel comfortable and was very knowledgeable. She explained everything and asked me if I had any questions. Very easy to have a conversation with, and for that I thank you. I followed Dr. Simpson from his previous practice and was overjoyed I was able to continue my care with him at his new office. The front desk staff was great. I would recommend Dr. Simpson to anyone that has any ankle and foot issues. Thank you so much for the great injections. They did not hurt at all.
    Susan — Mar 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Simpson, DO
    About Dr. Gary Simpson, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063668747
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Simpson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simpson works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Simpson’s profile.

    Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

