Dr. Gary Simpson, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.