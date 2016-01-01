Dr. Gary Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Locations
Austell Office2041 Mesa Valley Way Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1040, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 207, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 423-2180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Woodstock2230 Towne Lake Pkwy Bldg 100, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 592-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Simon, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1467440107
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Suny
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
