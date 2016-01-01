Overview

Dr. Gary Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Austell, GA with other offices in Douglasville, GA, Smyrna, GA and Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.