Overview

Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Sigafoos works at Gary M. Sigafoos DDS in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary M. Sigafoos DDS
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 620, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 321-3211
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Gary M. Sigafoos DDS
    12456 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 263-2542

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Bone Grafting
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2017
    I am extremely happy with Dr Gary's work and prompt replies and complete/thorough information, etc... :)
    Tim Truitt in San Diego, CA — Jul 09, 2017
    About Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1891910857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigafoos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigafoos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigafoos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sigafoos speaks Filipino, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigafoos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigafoos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigafoos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigafoos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

