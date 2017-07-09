Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigafoos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Sigafoos works at
Locations
Gary M. Sigafoos DDS9850 Genesee Ave Ste 620, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 321-3211Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Gary M. Sigafoos DDS12456 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (442) 263-2542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely happy with Dr Gary's work and prompt replies and complete/thorough information, etc... :)
About Dr. Gary Sigafoos, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Filipino, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1891910857
Dr. Sigafoos works at
Dr. Sigafoos speaks Filipino, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.
