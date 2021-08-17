Overview

Dr. Gary Shifrin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York At Brooklyn Science and Health Center Downstate and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Shifrin works at Mount Sinai Heart New York in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.