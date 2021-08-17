Dr. Gary Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Shifrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Shifrin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York At Brooklyn Science and Health Center Downstate and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Shifrin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Heart New York625 N Flagler Dr Ste 200 Fl 1, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 268-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shifrin?
Dr. Shifrin is fantastic! He's knowledgeable, takes time to listen, treats you as an individual and tailors your care to your individual needs. I had a lot of pain in my feet. He checked my medication list, made some modifications to discontinue some, recommended pressure support hose and told me to drink 2 Gatorades a day. The pain was gone in a few days and hasn't returned in over 5 years. He has a great list of referral doctors if you need additional cardiac procedures, too. I highly recommend Dr. Shifrin, he's wonderful.
About Dr. Gary Shifrin, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437257292
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- State University Of New York At Brooklyn Science and Health Center Downstate
- Northwestern University Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin works at
Dr. Shifrin has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.