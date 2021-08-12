Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shienbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Shienbaum works at
Locations
North Miami Office184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 655-0411
LeJuene Office351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 501, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 643-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful eye doctor! Dr. Shienbaum was very patient and knowledgeable. He spent time explaining my macula problem and started treatment the same day. I am seeing so much better and couldn’t be happier. The office staff was very friendly and helpful. If you need an excellent retina specialist, this is the doctor for you
About Dr. Gary Shienbaum, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770781502
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami Sch Med
- Willis Eye Institute
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
