Overview

Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Broward Spine Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.