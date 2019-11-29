See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD

Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.

Dr. Schwartz works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nausea
Hypercalcemia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nausea
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Nausea
  
Hypercalcemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
  
Anxiety
  
Asthma
  
Chronic Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diarrhea
  
Dyslipidemia
Hernia
  
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Rash
  
Sarcoidosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acne
  
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  
Hair Loss
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  
Potassium Deficiency
Purpura
  
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
  
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2019
    Dr. Schwartz has been treating me for a rare sarcoma for several months. He has been caring, reassuring and only positive at a scary time of my life. His team is fantastic and I feel well taken care of and the treatment seems to be working, I would gladly recommend him to anyone with this disease.
    Patrick — Nov 29, 2019
    About Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164514337
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hosp Neoplas Dis
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    • North Shore Comm Hosp
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.