Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
Dr. Schwartz has been treating me for a rare sarcoma for several months. He has been caring, reassuring and only positive at a scary time of my life. His team is fantastic and I feel well taken care of and the treatment seems to be working, I would gladly recommend him to anyone with this disease.
About Dr. Gary Schwartz, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164514337
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hosp Neoplas Dis
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore Comm Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
