Overview

Dr. Gary Schraut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Schraut works at Lafayette Retina Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.