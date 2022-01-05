Overview

Dr. Gary Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.