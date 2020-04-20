Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center of Los Gatos555 Knowles Dr Ste 220, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 413-0976Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Sheinin while having my moms foot treated. Another doctor wanted to amputate her foot and leg rather than treat it. I brought my mom to Dr. Sheinin and we spent 11 months treating her and i am ecstatic to say Dr. Sheinin saved moms foot and leg! While mom was being treated, i also needed some care for a burn i received and he took fantastic care of me also. I would recommend Dr. Sheinin to anyone needing a specialist. His nurse at wound care Maureen is also absolutely fantastic also! Great team. The one time i went to his office, it was very nice, clean and the staff super friendly and helpful!
About Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1700884863
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Harbor UCLA MC|Western Medical Center|Western Medical Center-Good Samaritan Hospital
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheinin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheinin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheinin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheinin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinin.
