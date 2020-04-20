See All Podiatrists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM

Podiatry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Scheinin works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center of Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center of Los Gatos
    555 Knowles Dr Ste 220, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 413-0976
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fibroma
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peroneal Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Joint Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Sonography Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scheinin?

    Apr 20, 2020
    I met Dr. Sheinin while having my moms foot treated. Another doctor wanted to amputate her foot and leg rather than treat it. I brought my mom to Dr. Sheinin and we spent 11 months treating her and i am ecstatic to say Dr. Sheinin saved moms foot and leg! While mom was being treated, i also needed some care for a burn i received and he took fantastic care of me also. I would recommend Dr. Sheinin to anyone needing a specialist. His nurse at wound care Maureen is also absolutely fantastic also! Great team. The one time i went to his office, it was very nice, clean and the staff super friendly and helpful!
    Rick Provenzano — Apr 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scheinin to family and friends

    Dr. Scheinin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scheinin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM.

    About Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700884863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hosp-Harbor UCLA MC|Western Medical Center|Western Medical Center-Good Samaritan Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheinin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheinin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheinin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheinin works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center of Los Gatos in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Scheinin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheinin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheinin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheinin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheinin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Scheinin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.