Dr. Gary Saff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Saff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Florida.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5353 N Federal Hwy Ste 301, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-7552
-
2
Integrated Pain Solutions of South Florida301 NW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 772-7552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gary, Just a quick note to say thank you for referring Luis Mejia to me for a physical therapy evaluation. He was extremely thorough and very professional. Easy to talk to and he explained what he was doing and what he found. I never have had an exam as complete as his exam and evaluation. thanks again Jay .
About Dr. Gary Saff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114980984
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
