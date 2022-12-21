Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD
Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University-Medical Doctor and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Park Avenue Dermatology & the Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Center, 629 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10065
Hospital Affiliations
NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
This doctor is the real deal. 1000 stars if it was an option. He was away, and flying back to Manhattan when I called him. He came to meet us at his office on a Sunday afternoon as soon as he landed without any hesitation. My wife had a small accident to her forehead and needed immediate attention and care. As a result, she now has a beautiful forehead again. If you are looking for a professional and reliable doctor Dr. Gary is your best choice in Manhattan. He is not only highly knowledgeable and expert at his craft, but he truly cares about you and your results. It is obvious how much he cares about his patients. He does outstanding work but just as important is the amazing care you receive before, during and after your procedure. He honestly makes you feel like you're his only patient. He is always available. He is a rare jewel in a sea of doctors.
- Dermatology
Languages: English, Arabic, French, German, Mandarin and Spanish
NPI: 1356490254
Residency: Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Internship: Mt Sinai - Beth Israel Hospital, Manhattan
Medical School: New York University-Medical Doctor
Fellowship: Dermatology and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Dr. Rothfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rothfeld speaks Arabic, French, German, Mandarin and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.