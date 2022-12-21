See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University-Medical Doctor and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rothfeld works at Dr. Gary Rothfeld in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Dermatology & the Non-Surgical Rejuvenation Center
    629 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, French, German, Mandarin and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1356490254
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Internship
  • Mt Sinai - Beth Israel Hospital, Manhattan
Medical Education
  • New York University-Medical Doctor
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gary Rothfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rothfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rothfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rothfeld works at Dr. Gary Rothfeld in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rothfeld’s profile.

Dr. Rothfeld speaks Arabic, French, German, Mandarin and Spanish.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

