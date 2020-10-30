Dr. Gary Rothenberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Gary Rothenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Rothenberg works at
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5871
St Joseph Mercy Hospital24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 998-7400Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
compassionate, personalized treatment, eliminated severe foot pain with custom orthotic, avoiding surgery.
About Dr. Gary Rothenberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1619072105
Frequently Asked Questions
