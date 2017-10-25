Dr. Gary Rothberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rothberger, MD
Dr. Gary Rothberger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Rothberger for several years for my thyroid and each visit has been excellent. I highly recommend.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
