Dr. Gary Rosenblum, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Gary Rosenblum, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Rosenblum, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nassau University Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Rosenblum for over 10 yrs. He is the BEST !! Saw several other RA docs till I found him. He is thorough, doesn't jump to prescribe meds or infusions. I also like the fat that he is not an advocate of prednisone for neither am I. Yes it works in the short term but in the long term it does a great deal of damage. His bedside manners r outstanding. I highly recommend him if u can get an appointment.
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194706556
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Peninsula Med Ctr
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.