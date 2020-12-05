Overview

Dr. Gary Rosenblum, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rosenblum works at NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.