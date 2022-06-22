See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (83)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Cardiology Asscts Of Miami Bch in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary J Rosenbaum MD PA
    4302 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-7726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 22, 2022
    I got a breast reduction a week ago and today was my post-op (1 week) appointment. Dr. Rosenbaum is AMAZING! Run don’t walk to make an appointment with him. Nurse Nicole is always super sweet and always answers any questions I may have. Nora is amazing she always answers any questions I have and was instrumental in assisting with getting my surgery done with Dr. Rosenbaum. I am so happy I got my breast reduction with him. It has only been a week and I feel amazing! He is the Picasso of breasts in Miami! For such a major surgery I felt very little pain and discomfort. I highly recommend Dr. Rosenbaum and his office! You will not regret it!
    Karla Guadalupe — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922141423
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LA State U Charity Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum works at Cardiology Asscts Of Miami Bch in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.

