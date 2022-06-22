Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Gary J Rosenbaum MD PA4302 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 538-7726
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I got a breast reduction a week ago and today was my post-op (1 week) appointment. Dr. Rosenbaum is AMAZING! Run don’t walk to make an appointment with him. Nurse Nicole is always super sweet and always answers any questions I may have. Nora is amazing she always answers any questions I have and was instrumental in assisting with getting my surgery done with Dr. Rosenbaum. I am so happy I got my breast reduction with him. It has only been a week and I feel amazing! He is the Picasso of breasts in Miami! For such a major surgery I felt very little pain and discomfort. I highly recommend Dr. Rosenbaum and his office! You will not regret it!
About Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LA State U Charity Hosp
- Mt Sinai MC
- Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenbaum speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
