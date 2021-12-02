Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD
Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
William J. Kornrich MD PC887 Old Country Rd Ste A, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-6122
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr. Gary Rosenbaum is the most caring patient intelligent kind and respectful Dr. I’ve been to in a very long time. Extremely knowledgeable and thorough. I highly recommend anyone needing help with an infectious disease issue to make an appointment with him.
About Dr. Gary Rosenbaum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
