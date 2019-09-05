See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Gary Rombough, MD

Orthopedics
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gary Rombough, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Rombough works at Essex Womens Health Center PA in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essex Womens Health Center PA
    33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 746-6844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Shoulder Dislocation
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Shoulder Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 05, 2019
    Dr. Rombaugh performed rotator cuff surgery on me, including labrum debridement, bicept tendinosis and subacromial smoothing. Throughout the process he was knowledgeable and professional. We started with PT, then MRI, then surgery. He never pushed me to go further, but instead gave me honest advice and expectations. It's only been 2 months, but I feel good about getting the surgery and I'm mostly recovered already. Like all doctors, you won't get as much information as you want from him, though, so my advice is to supplement your knowledge with internet research before going forward with surgery.
    Robert W Osborne — Sep 05, 2019
    About Dr. Gary Rombough, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700860509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Med Coll
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Rombough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rombough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rombough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rombough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rombough works at Essex Womens Health Center PA in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rombough’s profile.

    Dr. Rombough has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rombough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rombough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rombough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rombough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rombough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

