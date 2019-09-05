Dr. Gary Rombough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rombough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rombough, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Essex Womens Health Center PA33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-6844
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Rombaugh performed rotator cuff surgery on me, including labrum debridement, bicept tendinosis and subacromial smoothing. Throughout the process he was knowledgeable and professional. We started with PT, then MRI, then surgery. He never pushed me to go further, but instead gave me honest advice and expectations. It's only been 2 months, but I feel good about getting the surgery and I'm mostly recovered already. Like all doctors, you won't get as much information as you want from him, though, so my advice is to supplement your knowledge with internet research before going forward with surgery.
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1700860509
- Albany Med Coll
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
