Overview

Dr. Gary Romaka, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Romaka works at Nephrological Associates, P.A. (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Orange, NJ, East Orange, NJ and Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.