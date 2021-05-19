Overview

Dr. Gary Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.