Dr. Gary Rogers, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gary Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Rogers works at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Ulcer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Beverly Hospital
    85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 524-7933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Greater Metrowest Dermsurgeons LLC
    57 Boston Providence Tpke Ste 16, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 255-1900
    Tufts Medical Center Department of Dermatology
    260 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-0156
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tufts Medical Center Dermatology
    800 Washington St # 114, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-8411

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Skin Ulcer
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    May 19, 2021
    May 19, 2021
I had an amazing experience with Dr. Rogers and his staff. I can not say one bad thing about my recent procedure to remove skin cancer from my nose. Everyone made me feel so comfortable and they all created a very calming atmosphere. The end result was perfect and Dr. Rogers became more than just a doctor but a friend. As for the nurses.... AWESOME. Thank you so much.
john m lunt — May 19, 2021
    john m lunt — May 19, 2021
    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

