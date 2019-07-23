Dr. Gary Roark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Roark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Roark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Roark works at
Locations
Abilene Office1249 Ambler Ave Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roark is a great doctor. He has treated me, my mom and my husband's whole family.
About Dr. Gary Roark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1003896531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roark works at
Dr. Roark has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roark.
