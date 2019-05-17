See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shelby, OH
Dr. Gary Ritten, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Ritten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.

Dr. Ritten works at OhioHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, Shelby in Shelby, OH with other offices in Erie, PA and Lexington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ohiohealth Medcentral Shelby Hospital
    199 W Main St, Shelby, OH 44875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 347-2229
    Eastside Medical Center
    2625 Parade St, Erie, PA 16504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 868-7830
    LECOM Medical Fitness And Wellness Center
    5401 Peach St # 2100, Erie, PA 16509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 868-7830
    OhioHealth Primary Care and Sports Medicine Physicians
    375 W Main St, Lexington, OH 44904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 520-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millcreek Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2019
    Great doc. Kind, caring and felt like a friend when discussing important things at my visit. I will be a patient forever.
    — May 17, 2019
    About Dr. Gary Ritten, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437211307
    Education & Certifications

    • Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Wayne State University Detroit Michigan
