Dr. Gary Richo, MD
Dr. Gary Richo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Valley Orthopaedic Specialists2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 404, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 734-7900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Griffin Hospital
Dr. Richo gives you options. He is not surgery happy. He listens to your needs. yesterday, he gave my cranky knees a thorough review and offered several options. In fact, I reminded him about my last visit. 5 years ago I thought my bad knee was cooked. Got into see him for a quick visit. He looked at my leg and said my knee wasn't the issue. He recommended strongly I get myself to the local ER, ASAP. He even had his office call ahead to alert them of my arrival. I had no idea what was going on. He didn't tell me as he was being ethically cautious - I found out in half an hour I had a deadly DVT in my leg. Spent 2 days in hospital. He also treated my wife very professionally. Couple of years ago, she had a bad spill over our lab in the kitchen. Broke her knee cap. She now swims miles every week at the Y.
- University Of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital, Foot and Ankle Surgery
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
