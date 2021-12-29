Dr. Gary Reznik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Reznik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Reznik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Reznik works at
Locations
-
1
Anna Milstein MD6333 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 653-2504
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reznik?
I recommend doctor Reznik for everybody. He is real and great Doctor !
About Dr. Gary Reznik, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1043244296
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reznik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reznik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reznik works at
Dr. Reznik has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reznik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reznik speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reznik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reznik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.