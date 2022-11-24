Dr. Gary Reedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Reedy, MD
Dr. Gary Reedy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Moses Taylor Hospital.
Physicians Health Alliance521 Mt Pleasant Dr Ste 101, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 346-7338
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 770-5000
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - 407 N. State St. Clarks Summit407 N State St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 587-1212
Mid-valley Hospital1400 Main St, Peckville, PA 18452 Directions (570) 383-7001
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I had severe issues (turned out being endometriosis) and I tried 4 gynecologists and left every one of them because they didn’t listen to me and didn’t care enough to help me. Then a friend recommended me to Dr. Reedy and it was the best decision I have made to switch to him. For the first time ever, I finally had a doctor who really cared about me and what I was going through, wanted to help and did. He listened to everything I said, he acknowledged the issues I was having and worked with me to getting the right help I needed, and most of all, he listened to how I wanted to move forward in treatment instead of just throwing meds at me. Dr. Reedy performed both of my two surgeries (exploratory lap with ablation and a hysterectomy) himself and everything went perfectly. I had no issues at all through either surgery and everything he did finally REALLY helped me. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone who is looking for a doctor who is compassionate and who really cares and will help
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Reedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reedy has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reedy.
