Dr. Gary Reasor, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Reasor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Metro Pain Associates, PSC400 Executive Park, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-9877
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
With the complicated disease I have , the treatment can be complicated too. DR. Reasor and his staff make very simple. He and his staff are kind, compassionate, and great listeners. Judt when I think they will run out of ideas, they come uo with another plan!
About Dr. Gary Reasor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Louisville Affiliated Hosps
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
