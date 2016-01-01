Dr. Rea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Rea, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Rea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holly Park Medical and Dental Clinic3815 S Othello St Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98118 Directions (206) 788-3500
-
2
Sea Mar. Community Health Centers Seattle8720 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108 Directions (206) 762-3730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rea?
About Dr. Gary Rea, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1629063664
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rea works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.