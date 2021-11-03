Dr. Quinby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Quinby, MD
Dr. Gary Quinby, MD is a Dermatologist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Medical Arts Associates, Ltd.600 John Deere Rd Ste 200, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4310
- Trinity Rock Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Dr. Quinby explains things well and doesn’t mind listening to a question. I like his way of doctoring. His assistant today seemed a bit impatient and interrupted several times.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780655936
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Dr. Quinby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinby has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinby.
