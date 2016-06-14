Dr. Gary Prince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Prince, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Prince, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Locations
- 1 4600 E Shea Blvd Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 220-3518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time to talk with patients and relates well to my 2 teenage boys.
About Dr. Gary Prince, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1407065659
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
