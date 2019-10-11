Dr. Gary Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Price, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Gary J Price MD Center for Aesthetic Surgery5 Durham Rd Ste 1-8, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-6635
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a breast augmentation procedure with Dr. Price and I could not be more happy with the end result. Dr. Price took the time listening to me and helping me with my end result. Dr. Price was kind and professional which made my entire experience exceptional. The staff from Kim at the front desk to Kathleen in the billing department to all the kind nurses that helped me, I couldn’t thank them enough for their professionalism and thoughtfulness. I would absolutely go back to Dr. Price for any other procedure that I wound need.
About Dr. Gary Price, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow In Hand Surgery, The Hartford Combined Hand Program
- Chief Resident In Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, The Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- The University Of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
