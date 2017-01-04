Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Price, MD
Dr. Gary Price, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Fort Myers office9722 Commerce Center Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 415-1111
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Price. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. He takes time to understand your medical history and does everything possible to treat and find the cause of an issue instead of guessing. He is always attentive and never makes you feel as though you are a bother. You can call, text, email, etc...day, night, or weekend. His decisions/diagnoses have always been 100% correct. I will never go back to traditional healthcare. He is the best of the best!
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1063445567
- Parkland Meml Hosp/UTHSC
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
