Gastroenterology
5 (2)
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Price, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Price works at Private Physicians Of SW FL in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Myers office
    9722 Commerce Center Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 415-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
pH Probe
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
pH Probe

Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 04, 2017
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. Price. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. He takes time to understand your medical history and does everything possible to treat and find the cause of an issue instead of guessing. He is always attentive and never makes you feel as though you are a bother. You can call, text, email, etc...day, night, or weekend. His decisions/diagnoses have always been 100% correct. I will never go back to traditional healthcare. He is the best of the best!
Ellen B in Sanibel, Florida — Jan 04, 2017


About Dr. Gary Price, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1063445567
Education & Certifications

  • Parkland Meml Hosp/UTHSC
  • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
  • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Price works at Private Physicians Of SW FL in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

