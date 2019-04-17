Dr. Gary Porubsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porubsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Porubsky, MD
Dr. Gary Porubsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.
WellSmart Health-Opelousas Orthopaedic Clinic4015 I 49 S Service Rd, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-6503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Opelousas General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Porbusky, the staff is friendly, I’ve never had to wait long to get seen . He did my elbow surgery and so far so good with that( just had it 5 weeks ago) and he’s really nice. I definitely recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1841221553
- KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES
Dr. Porubsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porubsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porubsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porubsky has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porubsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Porubsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porubsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porubsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porubsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.