Overview

Dr. Gary Pess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Pess works at IvyRehab Jersey Hand in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.