Dr. Gary Pess, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Pess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Pess works at IvyRehab Jersey Hand in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Jersey Hand Surgery
    780 Route 37 W Ste 140, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9000
    Central Jersey Hand Surgery
    2 Industrial Way W Ste 203, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 542-4477
    Central Jersey Hand Surgery
    234 Industrial Way W Ste B200, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 542-4477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Prompt-very short wait time. Dr. Pess explained his findings in an easy to understand manner. I highly recommend the office.
    About Dr. Gary Pess, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881688794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Nyu Med Ctr/Bellevue Hosps
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Pess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pess has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

