Dr. Gary Penny, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Penny, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Connally Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Penny works at
Locations
Depression Treatment Clinic8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 805, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Penny for about 15 years. I would not think of seeing anyone else. He is open-minded about his approach and is willing to attempt what ever is need to help someone.
About Dr. Gary Penny, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184738643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Penny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penny.
