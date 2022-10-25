Dr. Gary Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Pennington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Pennington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Pennington works at
Locations
-
1
Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 300, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (234) 239-3176Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SummaCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Very empathetic. Very calm and reassuring. Gave lots of detailed information in a way I could easily understand it.
About Dr. Gary Pennington, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093892325
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microvascular Surgery In Louisville, Ky
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
