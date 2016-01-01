Overview

Dr. Gary Peck, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Peck works at Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.