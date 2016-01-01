Dr. Gary Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Peck, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Peck, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 820, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-4828Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Melanoma Center110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-2551Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peck?
About Dr. Gary Peck, MD
- Dermatology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1710933890
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peck accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
Dr. Peck has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.