Overview

Dr. Gary Pearlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores' and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Pearlman works at Dr. Pearlman's Medical Care P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.