Dr. Gary Payman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Payman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-3285
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Payman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265431266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payman has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Payman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.