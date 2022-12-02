Dr. Gary Passons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Passons, MD
Dr. Gary Passons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist North Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Passons Eye Center, PLLC909 Ridgeway Loop Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 683-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist North Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
One word Terrific! Dr Gary Passon performed both of my Cataract removal surgeries for me and also both lens implants and they are perfect. In fact I am scheduling as soon as possible for him to take care of my Trichiasis problem permanently for me!
About Dr. Gary Passons, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1689784985
- U Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt
- Ophthalmology
