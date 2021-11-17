Dr. Gary Pare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Pare, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Methuen380 Merrimack St Ste 380, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 837-3317
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pare is the best. After seeing another vascular surgeon in Stoneham who botched my veins not once but twice, I transferred to Dr Pare. He is a caring and concerned doctor, who treated my veins with scar tissue using the "glue" method. He made them feel and look so much better. He is skilled and knowledgeable . I would recommend him highly!
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043302623
- New England Med Center
- New England Med Center Hosps
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Pare has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pare accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pare has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis of Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pare speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pare.
