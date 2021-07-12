See All Oncologists in Pahrump, NV
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD

Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pahrump, NV. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Palmer works at Hope Cancer Care of Nevada in Pahrump, NV with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Oncology Partners P.A.
    2340 E Calvada Blvd Ste 7, Pahrump, NV 89048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 360-4922
  2. 2
    Turalic Medical Pllc
    9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 508-9128

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gary Palmer, MD

    Oncology
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1568513059
    • 1568513059
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hosp, Medical Oncology Mass Gen Hosp, Internal Medicine Boston City Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
