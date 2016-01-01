Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Palmer, MD is a dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. Dr. Palmer completed a residency at U Ala. He currently practices at Rank O. Dawson, Jr., M. D. and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Palmer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Rank O. Dawson, Jr., M. D.3723 HAUCK RD, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 769-8346
- 2 6720 Loop Rd Bldg 4, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-4922
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic5 W Wenger Rd, Englewood, OH 45322 Directions (937) 832-7555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gary Palmer, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134124563
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
