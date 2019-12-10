Dr. Gary Ott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Ott, MD
Dr. Gary Ott, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University College P&s
Providence Mother Joseph Plaza9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 593, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-8670Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had a myectomy Sept 2018...my results were above normal..amazing ..I follow many people that have had septal myectomies all over America in all the major heart centers ..my results seem way above normal..Dr. Ott..dusplayed caring and skill and amazing Christian character and caring..
- Columbia University College P&s
- Thos Jefferson University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
