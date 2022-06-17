Dr. Gary Ott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Ott, MD
Dr. Gary Ott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Linda Katz MD & Lauren Hyman MD7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 204, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 369-1275
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
I had a female gynecologist in the past and was hesitant (at first when she retired) to be seen by a male doctor. I have been a patient of Dr. Ott's for several years now. He is very caring, professional and extremely knowledgeable. He answers all of my questions, takes his time with me and explains any and all procedures fully. I trust him to take the best care of not only me but my daughters as well. I have referred other family members and friends and they have all had the same wonderful experience.
About Dr. Gary Ott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124035688
Education & Certifications
- Redding Hospital and Medical Center
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Ott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
