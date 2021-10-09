Overview

Dr. Gary Oshinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Oshinsky works at Urological Surgeons-Long Island A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.