Dr. Gary Oshinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Oshinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Oshinsky works at
Locations
Urological Surgeons-Long Island; A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC1 Dakota Dr Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6110
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 622-6110
ProHEALTH Garden City Urology601 Franklin Ave Ste 300, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I needed emergency surgery and he literally saved my life.He is kind and compassionate as well as extremely thorough. I would and have recommended him.
About Dr. Gary Oshinsky, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1730142662
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Mc
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Urology
